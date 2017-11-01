Intelsat, Gilat Add 4G Broadband Solution to Mobile Reach Solar Offering

LUXEMBOURG &Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today the availability of a joint managed services solution. The offering to mobile network operators (MNOs) consists of a simple solution that adds 4G broadband infrastructure to their networks.

IntelsatOne Mobile Reach Solar 4G provides an additional end-to-end managed solution for MNOs who want to upgrade existing Mobile Reach Solar 3G service or expand service footprints into regions where traditional terrestrial network buildouts are uneconomical due to reliability of infrastructure or geographic considerations. The turnkey, solar-powered kit, similar to the Mobile Reach Solar 3G solution announced earlier this year, bundles connectivity provided by Intelsat's Globalized Network with Gilat's industry proven VSAT system for small cell and cellular backhaul. The combination provides everything an MNO needs to deliver 4G service, including power supply, mono-pole, and all satellite and cellular equipment.

The Mobile Reach Solar 4G small cell over satellite solution will help MNOs satisfy growing demand for advanced cellular services in Africa, the world's fastest growing mobile phone market. The ability to expand 4G coverage to more people is amplified by the higher power and greater efficiency delivered by the Intelsat EpicNG platform and Gilat's efficient high performance small cell and VSAT. The broader availability of more robust Internet services will create more expansion opportunities for enterprises and small businesses that rely on the advanced applications supported by more robust Internet connectivity, and this, in turn, will deliver additional socio-economic benefits for all citizens.

"The introduction of IntelsatOne Mobile Reach Solar 4G is another example of where Intelsat EpicNG is providing critical broadband infrastructure for the deployment of wireless connectivity," said Jean-Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's Vice President and General Manager, Broadband. "Intelsat's Globalized Network has supported 2G and 3G services for decades, and now our network can accelerate the adoption of 4G. The all-digital, high performance Intelsat EpicNG platform allows new innovation, unlocking new and faster growing applications for our customers."

"We are pleased to join Intelsat in offering the mobile market a comprehensive broadband solution that includes our SDR (Software Defined Radio) small cell supporting both 3G and 4G service. The small cell is optimized to deliver the best results with our high performance VSAT, while keeping costs low and providing an excellent user experience," said Ron Levin, VP Global Accounts at Gilat. "Mobile Reach Solar 4G enables MNOs to allocate resources where they are needed most, whether they want to expand their network's reach or improve the performance and quality of service for current subscribers."

Intelsat will be exhibiting at AfricaCom 2017 in Cape Town 7-9 November at booth number D60 and Gilat at booth C112a.

About Intelsat

About Gilat

