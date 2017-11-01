AZOVA Announces David Nau, PhD, RPh, FAPhA as Executive Vice President of Digital Innovation

AZOVA Health is pleased to announce the addition of David Nau, PhD, RPh, FAPhA, as its new Executive Vice President, Digital Innovation. Dr. Nau brings with him over 25 years experience as a pharmacist, innovator, educator and executive leader. He previously served as the founding president of Pharmacy Quality Solutions, where he led the adoption of EQuIPP by over 90% of pharmacies and many health plans. He was also a long time staff member of the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA), where he led the creation of quality measures that have been included in the Medicare star ratings. Additionally, he held tenured faculty roles at top tier universities and conducted cutting edge research on innovative models for improving the quality of healthcare services.

In his new role, Dr. Nau will lead AZOVA's efforts to link health plans, physicians, pharmacists, and patients for seamless, secure communication to enhance patient outcomes and improve practice efficiency. This includes the deployment of AZOVA's Collaborative Clinical Care Platform™ digital health modules such as secure messaging, video calling, record sharing, telemedicine, telepharmacy and Vaxigo, the fastest-growing immunization management platform for pharmacies, physicians, their patients and schools or employers. These capabilities enable a seamless experience in conducting collaborative clinical programs such as transition of care, chronic care management, chronic disease management and medication reconciliation, regardless of the organizational affiliation or technology solution that each provider or pharmacist is using.

"David brings tremendous experience and insight from the pharmacy sector to AZOVA Health," stated Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, AZOVA's founder and CEO. "His expertise in creating sustainable, quality-driven care models and in bringing multiple physicians, pharmacists, payors and patients together to deliver the highest quality care at the lowest price will only be expanded with AZOVA's technology solutions. We look forward to working with David."

For more information, visit our websites at www.AzovaHealth.com or www.Vaxigo.com.

AZOVA, Inc .

AZOVA Health's Collaborative Clinical Care Platform is empowering true collaborative care between pharmacists, physicians and patients. This platform enables healthcare providers to collaborate in any clinical program. Patients benefit from more efficient delivery of care, price transparency, and interoperable access to their own records and to various doctors, nurses, behavioral health professionals and pharmacists. To learn more, visit www.AzovaHealth.com and www.Vaxigo.com.