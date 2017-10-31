Tunstall and noHold Collaborate to Create a Virtual Assistant for Smart Hub™

noHold is excited to announce Tunstall as a new Albert customer. Tunstall is leveraging noHold's Artificial Intelligence as a way for customers to find answers to the questions they have about their newly launched product called Smart Hub.

Tunstall, an international company that offers a range of Connected Care and Connected Health solutions, recently launched their Smart Hub product in Australia and is currently undergoing trials in Europe and the USA. The Smart Hub is Tunstall's latest IP home unit, opening a new world of possibilities for the provision of care in the home. Using cellular technology and working on the 2/3G mobile network with a roaming SIM, the Smart Hub doesn't require a landline, removing limitations on location.

Tunstall was in search of a way to continue to provide world class support to their growing audience and at the same time learn about the voice of their customers. That is where noHold's AI Platform, SICURA™ QuickStart, comes in. With noHold's platform, Tunstall is able to use existing documents to easily train their own bot (Albert). Creating Albert requires no programming, and it can be deployed on multiple channels in minutes. Using Albert, Tunstall is able to deliver its customers with 24/7 access to product knowledge and support, regardless of the time zone.

"With the upcoming launch of Smart Hub and our Device Management Platform, we needed a way to communicate with our customers and guide them through the new IP set-up process. Working with noHold we were able to easily create our own bot and quickly gain feedback using the insights from the dashboard," said Matthew Henfrey, Group Product Marketing Executive - Telecare, Tunstall Healthcare (UK) Ltd.

Diego Ventura, CEO of noHold, adds, "Tunstall has created a world class product, and it deserves a world class support AI platform that can grow with its business. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with them and we are looking forward to future projects."

About noHold, Inc.

noHold is a privately held company established in 1999 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA, USA (Silicon Valley). noHold is the acknowledged leader in Web based Self-service solutions with a mission to deliver real answers to real questions - real fast. Simple to use, easy to implement and as close to human as you can get, noHold turns automated customer support into cognitive customer interactions. noHold customers include Cisco, Dell, Intel and a host of industry leaders. More information can be found at http://www.nohold.com or subscribe to noHold's vlog to hear more from CEO, Diego Ventura.

About Tunstall Healthcare Group

Over the last sixty years, Tunstall has pioneered the use of technology to enable independent living, creating the Connected Healthcare industry as we know it today, and supporting more than five million people and their families across the world. Tunstall was the first to develop alarm systems for older people, and has continued to lead the market ever since, remaining at the forefront of developments such as telecare and telehealth, right up to the present day where we are harnessing the power of digital technology.

All other product and service names are the property of their respective owners.