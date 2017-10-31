Bonitasoft Positioned in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites

Bonitasoft, the leading open source provider of Business Process Management, low code digital transformation software, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites." 1

According to the report, Gartner defines an intelligent business process management suite (iBPMS) as an integrated set of technologies that coordinate people, machines and things. It emphasizes support for real-time human collaboration, including integration with social media, mobile and cloud access to processes and advanced analytics, real-time activity monitoring and decision management for intelligent coordination and management of the interactions of process participants

"I see our entry as the only open source provider of an iBPMS platform to be a confirmation of our mission to offer a more open and extensible platform to help innovative companies improve their operational processes, and create better user experiences for both customers and employees," said Miguel Valdes Faura, Bonitasoft CEO. "In my opinion, this inclusion reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and unmatched value to our customers. Our Intelligent Business Process Management Suite empowers multi-disciplinary development teams to act fast, learn fast, adapt fast, and fully support business innovation with process-based applications."

In the market overview of the iBPMS Magic Quadrant, Gartner notes: "Faced with both externally and internally driven change, organizations have a bigger need to reinvent themselves while also driving improvements in efficiency."

Bonitasoft has expanded the Bonita platform capabilities to help its customers do business differently - to enable innovation and creativity - leading to strategic advantage. Bonita capabilities enable development teams to create highly personalized, customer-facing apps that seamlessly connect user interfaces with business processes and operations.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

[1] Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites" by Rob Dunie, Marc Kerremans, Van L. Baker, Jason Wong, 24 October 2017.