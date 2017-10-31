ADTRAN, Inc. to present at the Needham Networking & Security Conference in New York City on November 14, 2017

ADTRANÂ , Inc., (NASDAQ ADTN), a leading provider of next generation networking solutions, announced today that ADTRAN representatives will present at the Needham Networking & Security Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. ADTRAN representatives will provide an update on the company and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and ADTRAN's business.

What: Needham Networking & Security Conference When: November 14, 2017 Time: 10:30 a.m. Where: The Millennium Broadway Hotel, New York

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company's expectations or beliefs and reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

