Preparing for Gen Z: CommScope Helps Ensure All Fiber is “YouTube Ready”

When the top career aspiration of a Generation Z kid is to be a YouTube star, it is further evidence that increased demand for bandwidth is growing at a rapid pace. Video is king, and data centers have little choice but to be ready for higher speeds and increased stress on their networks. CommScope (NASDAQ COMM) is substantially expanding its complete portfolio of fiber solutions needed for any and all network speeds.

"Data center managers need to know that their infrastructures can handle copious video downloads and uploads, massive data analysis and overall increased demand," said John Schmidt, vice president of data center solutions at CommScope. "Our team helps identify, design and build data centers to be ready now and in the future, with the capability to quickly and efficiently scale up or down. Flexibility makes a strong network backbone."

The newest features in the High Speed Migration platform include enhanced high-density panels that support most singlemode and multimode fiber types - and secures them to protect active links during modifications. CommScope also offers a fiber performance calculator to confidently predict application performance. This tool gives customers loss targets for the high-performance links they have designed and the supported distance for high-speed singlemode or multimode applications.

Unique to the industry, CommScope's application assurance provides the guarantee that applications today and in the future are fully supported. Most other warranties discuss component performance levels, but do not discuss the overall link performance. See the full terms and conditions of CommScope's warranty for details.

Other features of the entire portfolio provide modular, ultra-low-loss (ULL) components that keep cloud, hyperscale or enterprise infrastructure scalable and flexible.

CommScope's High Speed Migration portfolio works for duplex and parallel applications and allows customers to decide on the best approach to architecture. It also supports higher speeds and emerging applications without having to rip and replace. More than that, the platform allows CommScope to act as a trusted partner with our highly trained team of network architects who understand a customer's business needs and provides insight to future data center ecosystems and technology trends.

The High Speed Migration platform has been recognized throughout the industry. Most recently, CommScope was awarded with a Cabling Installation & Maintenance Silver Innovation Award for its "marked improvement over previous…products used." A panel of third-party judges gave High Speed Migration high marks for its innovation, value, impact and sustainability.

