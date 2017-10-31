Meeting Growing Demands, iQor Unveils New Expansions in Philippines

iQor, a global managed services provider embedded in the flow between product, people and services, today announced the opening of new contact centers in the cities of Santa Rosa in Laguna and Bacolod in the Negros Island region.

Combined with the company's nine other Philippine facilities dispersed between Clark, Davao, Dasmariñas, Iloilo, and Talisay Negros Occidental, the new facilities will increase the company's footprint by roughly 100,000 square feet and over 2,000 new jobs, bringing the number of iQor Philippine employees to over 20,000 by the end of the year. An additional 1,000 production seats in Santa Rosa and 300 seats in Bacolod are available by 2018.

"iQor has been operating in the Philippines since 1999. Since then, we have seen nothing but positive growth in the country's investment in the BPO industry and in its relationship with the U.S." said Gary Praznik, iQor COO. "The Philippines is one of the largest English-speaking countries in the world, and it is their friendly customer reps, high literacy rate, and large college-educated workforce that creates such a demand for Filipino agents and why iQor continues to expand."

Santa Rosa is a premier city in Laguna, allowing shorter commute times for employees living in provinces in south Manila. The newly built, multi-level, facility currently features 1,000 production seats. iQor's new facility is Bacolod offers another 1,000 new jobs. With a new recruiting hub nearby to keep up with demand, job seekers can arrive, apply, and be hired on the spot. The Santa Rosa includes a recruitment hub onsite.

Powered by iQor's streamlined, proprietary technology, the Santa Rosa and Bacolod locations are quickly ramping up and offer a full range of BPO services for mobile, retail, and financial clients.

About iQor

iQor is the only global managed services provider embedded in the flow between product, people and services, from point of customer acquisition to sustainable recycling. With 40,000 employees in 18 countries, we partner with many of the world's best-known brands to deliver aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology, logistics and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor and analyze brand interactions, improve business process and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer and product life cycles.