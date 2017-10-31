SAIF Delivers Accurate Workers’ Compensation Benefits On Time Using the Power of CA Automic Automation

Automic Software, the leader in business automation software owned by CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA), today announced that SAIF has been able to reduce file transfer times using CA Automic Workload Automation (AWA). Now, the not for profit workers' compensation insurance company can deliver compensation benefits on time and with full confidence of accuracy using the power of automation.

SAIF issues more than half of all workers' compensation policies in the state of Oregon. Prior to leveraging automation to orchestrate scripts and data entry, SAIF's operations staff would spend nearly two hours a day performing routine manual tasks. Further, the bulk of SAIF's workload consisted of lengthy and inefficient nightly update processes laden with inefficiencies. Overnight batch processing resulted from needing to orchestrate data across systems and limited SAIF's ability to run an always-on operation. Automating the generation of pharmacy payments to run hourly, rather than daily, has also allowed SAIF to ensure workers receive their prescriptions and benefits faster.

"SAIF turned to CA Automic Workload Automation to automate its orchestration scripts across disparate operating systems and multiple databases," said Chris Boorman, CMO of Automic. "Automating data entry has freed up SAIF's valuable employee capital, a benefit many organizations see with automation as IT teams are freed up to perform more valuable work - sparking overall productivity."

Using CA Automic, SAIF reduced the 'float time' - or time to disburse payments - for workers' compensation checks and increased its confidence in meeting service level agreements. In addition, automation enabled SAIF to expand its IT environment without the need for additional operations staff.

"CA Automic's Workload Automation has empowered SAIF with a flexible framework that is able to better support our multiple databases and platforms," said Pete Wirfs, programmer specialist at SAIF. "The product's scalability is second to none and gives us the flexibility to build and/or tear down new environments quickly."

SAIF plans to further utilize CA Automic to integrate and automate its new policy and billing system, which will give the company extra flexibility and functionality over their current policy handling system. The insurer is also working on using CA Automic to automate the bundling, sorting and distribution of customer statements.

"Our IT demands are continuing to grow and wherever we grow, CA Automic is always part of the solution," said Wirfs. "CA Automic has really become an application platform for us and it is hard to imagine that SAIF would be able to continue to expand without a tool like this. It gives us the ability to scale, expand and support more systems, without more people, in the most cost-effective way possible."

