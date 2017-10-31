Molex Improves Automotive Module Design with ProMetric® Imaging Colorimeter

Molex today announces they have dramatically improved its design and testing of illuminated USB connectivity modules used in automotive dashboards through a collaboration with Radiant Vision Systems. By utilizing Radiant's ProMetricÂ Imaging Colorimeter, Molex design engineers have enhanced their design, measurement, and production capabilities for illuminated components, such as halo lighting on USB ports and auxiliary jacks.

"Utilizing the ProMetric colorimeter allows Molex designers and engineers to deliver a consistent product," said Alfonse Drechsler, mechanical projects engineer, Molex. "We can find and eliminate hot spots that cannot be seen by the naked eye. This saves not only time, but reduces costs to our customers. The collaboration with Radiant has made these improvements possible."

The use of LED lighting for connectivity modules has become common for automotive design teams. Part of that design includes maintaining uniform color and brightness as well as ensuring the harmonization of all in-vehicle lighting. Molex offers in-house expertise to its automotive customers to advise on the use of lighting and light measurement. Molex develops its own lighting systems, combining LEDs with custom diffuse polycarbonate material to create lighting solutions that meets their customers' needs. The lighting improves the appearance of the car while providing wayfinding for connecting personal devices.

To improve the design integrity for its illuminated modules, Molex chose the Radiant Vision Systems ProMetric Imaging Colorimeter as part of its modular design process. The ProMetric imager uses CCD-based imaging to perform light measurements at all points at once. This allows Molex engineers to verify their design and ensure uniform lighting distribution across all aspects of the customer's design applications.

In addition to applying ProMetric Imaging Colorimeters in their design process, Molex has also integrated a ProMetric system into their automated quality control station at their production facility in China. Using the imaging colorimeter allows Molex to measure and control production parts in real time, ensuring consistent and high-quality lighting for their products.

To learn more about the use of Radiant's ProMetric Imaging Colorimeter in Molex automotive production processes, please visit: www.molex.com/link/automediamodules.html

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive, and commercial vehicle. For more information, please visitÂ www.molex.com.

Molex Resources:

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTestâ„¢ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetricÂ® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in China and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.