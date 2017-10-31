VCA Animal Hospitals Launches Innovative Mobile App for VCA CareClub® Members

VCA Animal Hospitals, the nation's largest operator of free standing companion animal hospitals, has launched an innovative mobile app exclusively available for its VCA CareClub members. Available through Apple's App Store and Google Play, the app gives VCA CareClub members convenient access to their pets' health information on the go and a host of resources to manage their pets' wellbeing.

The app provides free, unlimited 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian, health care reminders, VCA CareClub plan details, plus quick and easy appointment booking to streamline veterinary care on the go.

"VCA is excited to offer this unique 24-hour veterinary support through our exclusive app that helps our VCA CareClub members get answers to pressing health questions by licensed veterinarians within minutes," said Aaron Frazier, VCA's Vice President of Client Experience. "Easy and convenient to use, the app is another way VCA continues its commitment to improving the client experience as well as innovation in animal health care."

VCA CareClub is VCA's own comprehensive wellness management plan for pet owners. Membership includes annual wellness exams, doctor recommended vaccines and testing, microchip services, dental care and more. Available for cats and dogs of all ages, VCA CareClub focuses on preventative care.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals, part of the VCA family of companies, operates more than 800 companion animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. VCA hospitals are staffed by more than 4,700 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care. With over 525 board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency & critical care, and surgery, VCA Animal Hospitals provides not only a full range of general practice services to keep pets well, but specialized treatments for when pets are ill. For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and www.facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.

About VCA Inc.

VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in North America. Through VCA Animal Hospitals, VCA operates the largest network of free-standing companion animal veterinary hospitals in the United States and Canada, while its Antech Diagnostics division operates the preeminent network of veterinary exclusive clinical laboratories in North America, servicing all 50 states and Canada. VCA also supplies diagnostic imaging equipment to the veterinary industry through its Sound™ division and through Camp Bow Wow, franchises a premier provider of pet services including dog day care, overnight boarding, grooming, and other ancillary services at specially designed pet care facilities. For more information on VCA and its various businesses, please visit www.vca.com.

VCA CareClub® Wellness Plans are preventive healthcare plans and are not insurance plans. VCA CareClub Wellness Plans do not cover any services which are not specifically identified in the VCA CareClub Wellness Plans purchased.