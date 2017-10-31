Ixia Enables Enterprises to Leverage Existing Open Network Switches to Deliver Network Packet Broker (NPB) Functionality

Ixia, a Keysight Business and leading provider of network test, visibility and security solutions, today announced its new Network Visibility Operating System (NVOS) solution, a software version of Ixia's network packet broker (NPB) product that allows Ixia's NPB's patented, feature rich capabilities to run on open networking switches, such as those from Edgecore Networks. NVOS embraces the movement of disaggregating software and hardware in software defined data center (SDDC) networks.

NPBs aggregate, filter, and load-balance network packet data to seamlessly and efficiently deliver that packet data to security, forensics, and performance management tools. Ixia's NVOS is a software solution that transforms open switches into NPBs, providing rack and data center level visibility. It offers complete access to network packets to facilitate real-time visibility, insight, and security for high density hyperscale, microscale, and SDDC networks, even as they expand.

"New approaches for pervasive network visibility in web scale and software-defined data centers are enabling cloud service providers, telecom service providers and enterprises to gain deeper, valuable insights into network services using increasingly cost-effective and flexible approaches," said Jeff Catlin, VP Technology, Edgecore Networks. "Edgecore is pleased to collaborate with Ixia, to enable customers to benefit from Ixia's Network Visibility Operation System (NVOS) on Edgecore's open networking switches, as a feature-rich and powerful visibility platform for these modern disaggregated cloud and telecom infrastructures."

NVOS delivers control, coverage, and performance to help protect and improve crucial networking, data center, and cloud business assets on open networking switches being adopted in the marketplace, delivering the following customer benefits:

"IT management will appreciate the flexibility of Ixia's NVOS," says Recep Ozdag, Vice President of Product Management at Ixia. "Customers can build a data-center of any size by leveraging existing hardware or the hardware solution of their choice, which is ideal for creating an efficient and cost-effective IT operation."

Ixia's Security Fabric Powers Visibility

Ixia's NVOS, on an open switch, can be used as a standalone device, much like a Ixia's Vision Edge network packet brokers, or as part of Ixia's robust Security Fabric solution when combined with the company's turnkey Vision ONE or Vision 7300 network packet brokers. This combination creates a powerful visibility engine that delivers the right traffic to the right security and monitoring tools, while enabling customers to leverage Ixia's advanced visibility intelligence features such as deduplication, packet trimming, application filtering, SSL decryption and encryption, and more.

Ixia continues to drive innovations in network visibility

Ixia Visibility Solutions provide real-time, end-to-end visibility, insight, and security into physical, virtual, SDN, and NFV networks, delivering the control, coverage and performance in a seamless fashion to help protect and improve crucial networking, data center, and cloud business assets. The company offers a wide range of advanced network visibility solutions, including network packet brokers to help ensure every security and monitoring tool sees exactly the data it needs, as well as a real-time application and threat intelligence subscription, network Taps, and bypass switches that help maximize resiliency and minimize downtime during deployment.

