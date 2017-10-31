Zinwave Announces Strategic Partnership with Cheytec

Zinwave, a leading global provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions for in building wireless, today announced a pioneering partnership with Cheytec Telecommunications that will allow it to offer a complete end to end solution to its customers. The partnership will enable customers to proceed with in building cellular installations and accelerate the timeline to design and deploy an in building solution.

Under the partnership, equipment that was previously only available directly to the wireless operators will now be part of Zinwave's solution offering, which will ultimately unlock and fast-track in-building wireless opportunities to provide cellular communications to the end customer. Cheytec will license the RF base station and radio equipment necessary to bring cellular wireless signals into DAS sites for in-building applications, such as an airport, hospital, university, hotel, corporate campus or high-rise office building. The licensed radio hardware is the same high-quality equipment provided by the top two base station OEMs and used by all four of the major Tier 1 US mobile operators, providing a high-performing commercial-grade network at a low cost.

In addition to offering a unique end-to-end solution, Zinwave is the only provider of "future-ready DAS." Zinwave's in-building wireless DAS solution utilizes all frequency bands between 150MHz - 2700MHz on a single hardware layer, allowing future DAS-tenants and/or spectrum to be added without additional DAS hardware.

"In the past, it was problematic to install an RF base station for some DAS users because operators would not commit without a certain number of preexisting connections in the building," said James Martin, Vice President of Operations at Zinwave. "By adding the base stations to our solution, the process is streamlined and the customer has control over what and who comes into the building. Once you add that to our core solution, you have premium indoor wireless, packed and ready to go."

Building owners and management who want to use cellular coverage as a selling point to attract and retain tenants will appreciate the ability to bring coverage in from the operators of their choice. Mobile operators will also benefit from the deal, as their networks will receive additional coverage and capacity at minimal cost to them. Combined, Zinwave and Cheytec deliver a strong value proposition by delivering a fully functional solution to the property owner and the operator with attractive return on investment.

"We're excited to partner with Zinwave and enable their customers to access licenses to RF base station equipment through Cheytec to complete Zinwave's end-to-end in-building solutions," said Ed Myers, Regional Vice President of Sales at Cheytec. "We think this partnership is unique and will bolster both Zinwave's enterprise offering and Cheytec's model of licensing. This is an opportunity for both companies to better serve the market with an end-to-end solution that streamlines commissioning, design and deployment."

Zinwave is rolling out the new offering immediately, beginning with its own headquarters in Dallas.

Zinwave is a Dallas, TX based provider of indoor cellular and public safety connectivity that is essential for business. These solutions include the four component, fiber-based Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solution, which is easy and affordable to install, and oriented towards customers looking for a solution that is ready for the future generation of wireless technology. Zinwave's enterprise customers span the globe across a wide array of industries. For more information, please visit www.zinwave.com.

New Jersey based Cheytec Telecommunications, deploys and operates in-building wireless telecommunication systems and offers equipment licenses of previously unavailable OEM equipment used by wireless operators to power their cellular networks. Applications include distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell, C-RAN, DOT, and other in-building solutions that deliver optimal wireless coverage inside office buildings, hotels, campuses, sporting venues, and other high-traffic areas. Cheytec also provides real estate and lease management services for wireless operators. For more information, please visit www.cheytec.com.