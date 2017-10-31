CSG International Recognized as a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs

CSG International (NASDAQ CSGS), the trusted global partner to launch and monetize digital services, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs .

The Gartner IRCM Magic Quadrant evaluates solutions that provide billing, customer care, rating, charging, pricing, partner relationship management, policy management, mediation, self-service, analytics and other related functions. According to Gartner, Magic Quadrant Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.**

"We believe CSG's ability to execute revenue management, digital services monetization and customer experience solutions for our clients has enabled us to emerge as a Leader in the Gartner IRMC Leaders quadrant," said Ken Kennedy, president of technology and product at CSG International. "To us, our placement in the Leaders quadrant reflects our relentless commitment to innovation. CSG continues to invest in solutions that enable our clients to optimize and transform their business operations and compete in a rapidly evolving digital services market."

More information and access to the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs is available through Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company.

About CSG International

CSG International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is the trusted global partner to help clients launch and monetize communications and entertainment services in the digital age. Leveraging 35 years of experience and expertise in voice, video, data and content services, CSG delivers market-leading revenue management and customer interaction solutions in licensed and managed service models. The company drives business transformation initiatives for the majority of the top 100 global communications service providers, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, ESPN, Media-Saturn, Orange, Reliance, SingTel Optus, Telefonica, Telstra, Vodafone, Vivo and Verizon. For more information, visit our website at www.csgi.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

