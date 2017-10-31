NETSCOUT Addresses the Challenge of Operational Complexity in Visibility Networks

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ NTCT), a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the availability of nGeniusÂ PFS (Packet Flow Systems) Fabric Manager, its new packet flow switch management software. Fabric Manager simplifies operational complexity inherent in creating packet flow topologies for large scale networks by providing intuitive workflows and lifecycle orchestration.

"As data center networks become more complex and software driven, visibility networks are evolving as well," said Jim Duffy, Senior Analyst, Networking at 451 Research. "These advances require a sophisticated management system for the visibility plane. It's encouraging to see NETSCOUT looking to bring simplicity and a top-down approach with this new Fabric Manager product."

nGenius PFS Fabric Manager introduces an intuitive, lifecycle-based management approach, focusing on configuration, deployment, and monitoring. In line with the elastic demands of today's cloud and virtualization architectures, it allows IT to build visibility infrastructures that are scalable on demand. The entire packet broker fabric can also be monitored by the nGeniusONEÂ® service assurance dashboard.

"In field trials with the new software, our customers loved the simplicity and automation that allowed them to easily scale their packet broker deployments," said Sanjay Munshi, vice president, product management, Packet Flow Systems, NETSCOUT. "Along with the nGeniusONE dashboard, this brings consistent user experience across the entire monitoring infrastructure."

nGenius PFS Fabric Manager is available now and provides support for the nGenius 5000 and nGenius 6000 series of packet flow switches. For additional perspective by 451 Research, please see the blog post: Software-driven Disaggregation Comes to Network Visibility.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) is a leading provider of business assurance - a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions - for today's most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT's Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. To learn more, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

