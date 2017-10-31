InterServer Selects vXchnge as its Data Center Provider

InterServer, a provider of web hosting, dedicated server and cloud VPS services, has selected vXchnge's Secaucus data center for its hosting and colocation services. This enables InterServer to continue to deliver on its promise of providing scalable, redundant and resilient mission critical environments to its customers.

"Partnering with vXchnge was a natural fit for our company," said Michael Lavrik, Director of Business Development, InterServer. "Not only are we close in proximity, which offers its own set of advantages, but vXchnge's dedication to excellence in customer service provides us with confidence that our business and brand are protected."

vXchnge and InterServer worked together to complete an aggressive two-month migration, ensuring that InterServer's customers were unaffected by the move. vXchnge adheres to a strict method of procedures when working with all customers to ensure the best outcome for a migration.

"Working around the clock, we were able to migrate their production infrastructure and get them up and running significantly faster than the usual timeline for a migration of this size," said Ernie Sampera, Chief Marketing Officer, vXchnge. "Like vXchnge, InterServer needs to be operational 24/7. Our technicians went above and beyond and worked side by side with InterServer's team to deliver on time and with no impact to InterServer's customers."

For more information on the vXchnge Secaucus data center, read our data sheet here. To schedule a tour, contact vXchnge.

About vXchnge vXchnge is a leading carrier-neutral colocation services provider dedicated to improving the business performance of its customers. vXchnge delivers unmatched brand protection and reliability to global and emerging growth brands through its data-center-as-a-service solution. Companies can leverage vXchnge's interconnections and strategically located data centers to enable their digital transformations and cloud architectures. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.vxchnge.com or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About InterServer

InterServer.net has been providing webhosting services since 1999. Although technology has changed, our core principles of quality, service, and support have remained the same. Our company has evolved its product offering to include Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Quick Servers, and Dedicated Servers along with colocation services to continue to exceed our customers' expectations and remain BEST IN CLASS.