Verizon to redeem debt securities on November 30

NEW YORK Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") (NYSE, NASDAQ VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following series of notes (the "Notes") on November 30, 2017 (the "Redemption Date")

CUSIP Number

Title of Note

Make-Whole Premium

Principal Amount Outstanding

Principal Amount to be Redeemed

92343V BQ6

4.50% Notes due 2020

35 bps

$3,510,199,000

$3,510,199,000

The redemption price (the "Redemption Price") for the Notes will be equal to the greater of: (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, or (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), as the case may be, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus the make-whole premium, as set forth in the table above; plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

The Redemption Price for the Notes will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes on the third Business Day (as defined in the Notes) preceding the Redemption Date.

