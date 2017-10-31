NICE Remains No. 1 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Vendor as It Expands Its Market Share

NICE (Nasdaq NICE) today announced that it has been recognized by DMG Consulting LLC, a leading research and consulting firm, as a clear contact center Workforce Optimization (WFO) market share leader. The DMG mid year market share report further highlighted NICE's leadership, including holding nearly half the total contact center recording market share.

DMG's 2017 Workforce Optimization (WFO) Mid-Year Market Share Report stated that NICE has expanded its total market share over the same period last year by more than four percentage points, based on total GAAP revenue, and remains the overall market leader with a 39 percent market share.

Looking specifically at contact center Workforce Optimization, the DMG report noted that NICE continues to lead the market, with a 45.4 percent share. For contact center voice recording solutions, the company's position is even stronger, holding nearly 50 percent (48.2%) of the market and a lead of more than 24 percentage points over its nearest competitor. This is a continuation of the leadership position the company has held in the contact center WFO market for the past several years.

According to the report, "It's been a tough couple of years for the WFO market." DMG notes the "market is in transition," including a move to WFO platforms and cloud-based solutions. However, enterprises "need the functional capabilities sold by WFO vendors now more than ever before. These needs are going to grow; the question is from whom the solutions are going to be purchased." Noting that the number of WFO solution providers is shrinking, the report also highlights "that there are 6 vendors who are influential in the WFO market, which is dominated by the two market leaders" (representing nearly 73 percent of total GAAP revenue).

Miki Migdal, President of the NICE Enterprise Product group, commented: "NICE's leadership in the WFO market reflects the confidence that a wide array of customers have in our ability to optimize the workforce through innovation, strengthening of capabilities, and development of new technologies. Our Adaptive WFO offering uses analytics-based modeling to dynamically personalize contact center processes, such as scheduling, coaching, training, evaluations and motivational incentives, based on an individual agent personas. With the recent acquisition of Workflex, we are further expanding this adaptive concept with intelligent automation technology to deliver the industry's only cloud workforce engagement solution. Our customers are now able to double the impact of any workforce management solution, which creates a win-win situation for employees and the organization."

NICE provides a complete WFO suite of tightly integrated solutions, which can be adapted to meet the changing needs of various types of enterprises. The products include workforce, performance and quality management applications, multichannel interaction analytics, real-time guidance and robotic automation. A scalable, secure and robust interaction recording platform provides a foundation for the NICE WFO applications, helping companies improve agent productivity and coaching, identify performance gaps, effectively forecast workloads, and schedule staff.

About the DMG Mid-Year Report DMG's 2017 Workforce Optimization (WFO) Mid-Year Market Share Report analyzes and compares the revenue, market share and performance of 39 worldwide contact center WFO suite vendors. For the purposes of the report, suite vendors are those providing the two core WFO applications - recording and quality management - and at least two of ten other related applications (such as workforce management, speech analytics, desktop analytics, and others).

