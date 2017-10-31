GTT Named a Fortune Future 50 Company

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that it has been ranked on Fortune's inaugural Future 50 list of companies best positioned for strong future growth.

Fortune and Boston Consulting Group reviewed 2,300 publicly traded U.S. companies and ranked the Future 50 firms based upon a market view of growth potential and an assessment of the firm's actual capacity to deliver that growth. The assessment included four dimensions: strategy, technology and investments, people, and structure. The result is a composite score that represents both a new metric and new perspective for business analysis.

GTT's inclusion on the Future 50 is a result of the company's financial success year over year and its well-defined growth strategy. In 2017, the company completed several strategic acquisitions, including Hibernia Networks and Global Capacity. GTT also recently launched new services, including its industry-leading SD-WAN service, leveraging GTT's Tier 1 internet backbone and extensive and cost-effective range of broadband and internet connectivity options.

"We are honored to be named a Fortune Future 50 company," stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. "This recognition reflects the strong efforts of our talented team and our commitment to expanding our services and global reach to deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world."

GTT provides multinationals with a better way to reach the cloud through its suite of cloud networking services, including optical transport, wide area networking, internet, managed services, voice and video services. The company's Tier 1 IP network, ranked in the top five worldwide, connects clients to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. GTT delivers an outstanding client experience by living its core values of simplicity, speed and agility. For more information on how GTT is redefining global communications, please visit www.gtt.net.