SmartBear is First to Support OpenAPI Specification 3.0 Across the Entire API Lifecycle

SOMERVILLE, Mass. &SmartBear Software, the leader in software quality tools for teams, today announced the release of ReadyAPI 2.2, the latest version of the popular API testing tool, from the API Strategy & Practice Conference, taking place on October 31 November 2, 2017 in Portland, Oregon. The new version of ReadyAPI has support for OpenAPI Specification (OAS) 3.0 for functional, security, and load testing along with API virtualization. SmartBear already launched support for OAS 3.0 in the Swagger Open Source tools and in SwaggerHub, the integrated API design and documentation platform for teams, earlier this year. With this ReadyAPI release, SmartBear now provides the ability for teams to standardize on OAS 3.0 across the entire API lifecycle, including design, development, deployment, testing, monitoring, and retirement phases.

"OAS 3.0 is increasingly becoming the specification that is used by API practitioners as the single source of truth to drive standardization across the API lifecycle," said Christian Wright, EVP and GM, API Business at SmartBear. "We are proud to announce that with the latest update to ReadyAPI, SmartBear API tooling now supports OAS 3.0 across all phases of the API lifecycle."

SmartBear is a founding member of the Open API Initiative (OAI) and donated the original Swagger Specification in 2015. As the next evolution of the Swagger Specification, OAI released a new version known as the OpenAPI Specification 3.0. This version has major improvements over the original Swagger specification, especially around the capabilities to design, build, and deliver better APIs across the API lifecycle in the organization. SmartBear has already been a leader in providing in-depth capabilities around all phases for the API lifecycle, and now it has extended these capabilities to APIs designed on OAS 3.0.

"The introduction of the OpenAPI Specification 3.0 means that software teams will have the ability to collaborate with open standards while fostering greater API innovation and adoption," said Theresa Lanowitz, Head Analyst and co-founder at Voke Inc. "Having support for OAS 3.0 across a breadth of API lifecycle solutions for functional and non-functional load and security testing as well as being able to create virtual services for the specification shows the benefits of standardization to a broad audience and goes a long way in making the most of the capabilities offered by the OAS 3.0 specification."

With this latest release, ReadyAPI now supports the ability to quickly import an OpenAPI 3.0 specification as a functional, security, and load test into SoapUI Pro and LoadUI Pro respectively with just a few clicks. ReadyAPI now also enables creation of virtual services from OAS 3.0 in ServiceV Pro. These service virtualization capabilities are valuable across the API lifecycle as they accelerate the design and development process and reduce the wait time for teams to get access to APIs for development and testing.

For more information, visit: https://smartbear.com/product/ready-api/overview/

About SmartBear Software Supporting more than six million software professionals and over 22,000 companies in 194 countries, SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The company's products help deliver the highest quality and best performing software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications, SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle. For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com, or for the SmartBear community, go to: LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.