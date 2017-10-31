SES Networks and CETel Provide End-to-end Connectivity for Telco in Africa

COLOGNE, Germany &A major European telecom operator will bring connectivity to new areas across North and West Africa and enable contingency services during fibre outages using a satellite based solution. The network is implemented by CETel, a German provider of global end to end communications solutions, in partnership with SES Networks, who will deliver C band capacity on SES's NSS 7 satellite.

The new highly-reliable and resilient network consists of several sites located in African countries, which are connected to the customer's European backbone infrastructure via CETel's teleport and managed Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Network.

"CETel and SES Networks have been partnering on various projects in the EMEA region for over a decade, providing services in both Ku- and C-band," said Simon Gatty Saunt, Head of EMEA Fixed Data Sales at SES Networks. "We are very happy to be working again with CETel on the delivery of this full end-to-end service for a European telco in Africa, bringing more highly-reliable satellite-based connectivity to the region."

Guido Neumann, Managing Director of CETel said, "This is yet another example of a successful collaboration between SES Networks and CETel in the delivery of managed end-to-end communications solutions. The network has been specifically designed to meet our customer's sophisticated connectivity needs. This level of flexibility and reliability of service can only be achieved by using versatile satellite technology, and SES Networks is an undisputed leader in this field."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

About CETel

CETel is an independent German provider of global satellite, fiber and wireless enabled communications solutions. CETel offers fixed and mobile satellite services to various vertical markets. Customers take advantage of fully managed services designed to individual requirements, operated from CETel's own Teleport near Cologne, Germany. Strategic partnerships with leading satellite operators and equipment manufacturers allow for tailored solutions in a timely and cost-efficient manner. As a private and independent company, CETel is able to select technologies independently, without the limitation to one or few suppliers.