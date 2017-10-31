Nextplane Offers New Messaging Solution to AOL Customers

Nextplane, the exclusive provider of business to business UC collaboration and federation services for AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) and Microsoft Skype for Business, is pleased to announce Maxine, a secure cloud based conversational messaging and collaboration solution for the enterprise.

Customers who are losing their AOL AIM access, due to discontinuation of the service, now have an alternative in Maxine. Additionally, Maxine offers the following enterprise business benefits:

Maxine is a cloud-based conversational collaboration solution that enables secure messaging using a web-based client or mobile device. Maxine has the unique ability to allow AIM users to activate their account using their AIM credential. Maxine seamlessly and easily enables users to chat and share presence with colleagues on Microsoft Skype for Business (including Office 365), Lync 2013, and Lync 2010.

To avoid any disruption of service, Nextplane is encouraging AOL users to switch to Maxine. Maxine does not require any changes to the configuration of Skype for Business Server, or require additional compliance and archiving solutions.

As a collaboration solution, Maxine not only facilitates messaging but is chat bot ready for conversing with enterprise applications to augment tasks from anywhere on any device.

"Our commitment to furthering enterprise communication and collaboration solutions and support is strong. Nextplane remains focused on companies in financial services and the energy sector with the services needed to communicate and collaborate effectively with all internal and external partners," says Farzin Shahidi, founder and CEO of Nextplane. "We are excited to offer this new service to the enterprise."

