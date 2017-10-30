Nanette Efird Joins Savi as New VP of Product

SaviÂ , an innovator in big data machine learning analytic solutions, supply chain management software, and sensor technology, today announced that Nanette Efird has joined the senior management team as the new Vice President of Product Management.

A veteran in the world of supply chain logistics solutions, Efird is an expert in applying data analytics and Internet of Things technology to the global transportation industry. She has spent nearly two decades building and implementing solutions that improve operational efficiency. Efird joins Savi from GE Transportation Digital, where, as Senior Director for Strategic Data and Analytics Solutions, she launched GE Transportation's ocean port solutions business, bringing new services to a global logistics network.

"Nanette grasps the critical importance of real-time data for logistics and supply chain responsiveness and planning," said Rich Carlson, CEO of Savi Technology. "Her insights and experience will be a great advantage for Savi as we continue to build products and services that leverage data for assets that move. We're thrilled to have her on the team."

"I'm excited to join Savi at such a technology inflection point in the evolution of the supply chain," said Efird. "I was drawn to the team, because we are providing a more granular level of visibility into assets than has previously been possible. Coupling that with our deep supply chain knowledge and analytics capabilities empowers cargo owners and shippers to work collectively to improve the supply chain operations like never before."

Prior to joining GE, Efird served as the Director of Commercial Products and Services at Railinc Corp., an IT and software services firm for the freight rail industry. Efird graduated with a BS in business from North Carolina Wesleyan College.

About Savi

Savi delivers live streaming facts and insights about the location, condition and security of in-transit goods. Using big data and analytics, Savi equips shippers, carriers, 3PLs and governments with actionable insights to optimize supply chains before, during and after transit, reducing costs and inventory while improving service. Savi is trusted to support some of the world's largest and most complex supply chain networks for large CPG, Pharma, the US DoD and over a dozen government agencies around the globe.