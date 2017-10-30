Comtech Launches CYBRScore™ Cyber Defense Analyst Skills Assessment Tool

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announced today that its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Government Solutions segment, has launched its third CYBRScore Skills Assessment work role using the knowledge, skills and abilities defined in the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Cybersecurity Workforce Framework (NCWF). In today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity threat environment, the awareness and knowledge of employees is essential to protect critical enterprise infrastructure however, few organizations are able to quantitatively measure the skills of their key personnel responsible for cybersecurity protection. CYBRScore , the new cyber skills assessment tool from Comtech, provides quantitative metrics on cybersecurity job role skills.

The Cyber Defense Analyst role is available on a cloud-based platform as a series of five 30-45 minute scenario-based exercises. Our patented PerformanScore® technology measures more than 450 data points to provide the most accurate evaluation of an individual's capabilities with respect to all 125 knowledge, skills, abilities and tasks defined by the NCWF for the Cyber Defense Analyst work role.

"CYBRScore™ Skills Assessments provide a quantitative measurement of performance, using practical, hands-on scenarios to evaluate job-role competencies," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "Our Skills Assessments provide specific insights into strengths and weaknesses of an enterprise's Cybersecurity workforce and identify the highest impact training investments."

"The CYBRScore™ assessment details an overall score with individual skills breakdown and provides training recommendations to improve the skill areas that need augmentation," Mr. Kornberg added. You can learn more about CYBRScore™ and other Comtech cyber training products and services including off-the-shelf courses, course instruction, and state of the art cyber training products at the Comtech CYBRScore™ website: cybrscore.io.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

