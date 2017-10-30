WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone to Host Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone ("WOW!" or the "Company") (NYSE WOW), a leading fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Monday, November 13, 2017, at 5 00 p.m. ET to discuss operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the market closes on Monday, November 13, 2017.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (877) 541-5069 with the conference ID number 5498407.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 13, 2017, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter conference ID number 5498407.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation's leading providers of high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities in the U.S. Our operating philosophy is to deliver an employee and customer experience that lives up to its name. For more information, please visit www.wowway.com.