US Mobile Launches Its Wireless Service on the Nation's Biggest LTE Network and Offers $200 Back When Bringing an iPhone X to the New Network

Today US Mobile announced that they will offer their customizable wireless plans, including unlimited plans, on America's biggest LTE network. To celebrate, they will offer a exclusive offer for iPhone X customers.

US Mobile wants to be the carrier of choice for all iPhone X users. Ahmed Khattak, CEO and Founder: "The iPhone X is the most anticipated phone in a decade, and that's why we are offering $200 back for anyone who brings their iPhone X to our new Super LTE network and we won't ask you to trade in your existing device. We have the best network and plans for the new iPhone X and we want to prove it", said Khattak.

Khattak continued: "The new Super LTE network is a fantastic addition to our GSM network as we have always strived to be able to serve any kind of user, no matter device, user habits or geographical location. By partnering with the two top networks in America - we can".

Along with the new network, US Mobile is launching some unique unlimited data plans giving customers control of their data speed, and pay less if they don't need blazing fast data. Khattak: "Just like our customizable plans, customers can now save money by tailoring their unlimited plans to their needs which is an industry first". The unlimited plans start at $35/mo. More details on https://www.usmobile.com/americas-most-dependable-4G-LTE-network

*$200 back equals bill credits. The offer is limited and only available in the United States. Maximum one per person when switching to US Mobile Super LTE. No contracts or credit checks required.

About US Mobile

