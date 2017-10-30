SmartMark CEO Juliet Shavit to Talk 'IoT and the Customer' at TM Forum's Innovation InFocus Event

SmartMark Communications, a global leader in strategic communications and business innovation, announced today that its President and CEO, Juliet Shavit, will speak at the TM Forum's 2017 "Innovation InFocus" event taking place in Dallas, Texas on November 7 8, 2017. Juliet will speak on the topic of "IoT and the Customer" at 3 30pm on November 8th.

Shavit is a world-renowned expert on the impact of technology innovation on customer experience. Her session will hit home to many of the attendees as they seek to build the business case for investments in IoT applications.

"Understanding how to break down the business case for IoT investment is critical for today's operators as they seek to justify departures from core services and compete more fiercely for the customer in today's market," said Juliet Shavit. "With the digitization of industry and the sophistication of these new networks and coinciding analytics, operators should be at the forefront of helping these businesses understand how to optimize the customer experience and improve overall satisfaction."

Shavit will talk through her experiences in working with industries like telecom, energy, music, and healthcare and demonstrate how business innovation built with a strong customer focus and the necessary analytics will help operators monetize IoT.

About SmartMark Communications

For nearly two decades, SmartMark Communications has been a world leader in strategic communications, helping businesses emerge as leaders in the industries they perform. Today, SmartMark has expanded its services to include consumer strategy solutions for businesses looking to improve their overall customer experience. With end-to-end communications solutions under one roof including: public relations, public affairs, marketing consulting, design and creative, interactive and web services, and market research, SmartMark remains the ideal partner for companies looking to take charge of their industries and lead the way through innovation.