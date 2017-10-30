OutSystems Announces Worldwide Stock Option Plan for All Employees

OutSystems has announced a stock ownership plan for company employees. All employees across nine offices globally from junior staff to executives will be eligible to participate.

The worldwide stock program adds to OutSystems continued reputation as a premier employer. In February 2017, Forbes magazine recognized OutSystems as the sixth best cloud computing company and CEO to work for, just behind Google. This was the second year in a row Forbes honored OutSystems with this achievement. Also in February, CRN recognized OutSystems among the 20 Coolest Cloud Platform and Development vendors. And in May 2017, OutSystems CEO, Paulo Rosado, was selected for having one of the highest satisfaction ratings among 167,000 CEOs alongside leaders from Salesforce, LinkedIn, and Netflix.

"At OutSystems, we count on smart, innovative people and a powerful corporate culture. We want to reward those employees who contribute to our outstanding growth and highly satisfied customer base," said Paulo Rosado, CEO of OutSystems. "I'm thrilled to have a program that truly says 'thank you' to every employee for helping build our company. Hard work, long hours, and commitment have contributed to our journey."

Commenting on the new program, Chief People Officer Carlos Alves said, "The incentive plan focuses on three main objectives: reward, retain and recruit. As OutSystems continues to grow and build a world-class company, attracting the best and brightest employees is essential. This program will be a central part of OutSystems progressive benefits plan."

