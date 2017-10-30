8x8 Ranked as the UCaaS Market Share Leader for Midmarket and Enterprise Companies Worldwide

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ EGHT), the leading provider of truly unified communications, today announced that according to Synergy Research Group, an independent market research firm, 8x8 is the worldwide leader in both revenue and subscriber seats in the midmarket and enterprise segments of the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) industry. The Synergy report, which was published on October 16, 2017, also highlighted that the midmarket (101 1000 employees) and enterprise (1001 employees) segments are the fastest growing in the UCaaS market.

"UCaaS continues to provide a richer and more cost-effective system for businesses to communicate and collaborate with employees, partners and customers globally, and now adoption is accelerating up-market," said Jeremy Duke, Synergy Research Group's founder and Chief Analyst. "Traditionally, UCaaS served mostly smaller sized organizations, but now we are seeing a significant market shift towards business segments over 100 seats and over 1,000 seats, which collectively are growing at 35 percent year over year in terms of subscriber seats. 8x8 recognized the potential of cloud communications for midmarket and enterprise companies early on, and is showing strength in capitalizing on this up-market trend."

According to the report, 8x8 and the 8x8 Virtual Office UCaaS solution, has the highest market share among all UCaaS vendors in the midmarket and enterprise segments for both revenue, at 32.5 percent, and subscriber seats at 27 percent.

"8x8 is helping companies realize their business potential by delivering a truly unified communications solution, allowing employees and customers to seamlessly communicate, better than ever before," said Vikram Verma, CEO at 8x8. "The Synergy report is both validation of our leadership in the market, and acknowledgement of the innovation and efforts to develop and deliver solutions with a clearly differentiated and compelling value proposition for global midmarket and enterprise companies."

8x8 now delivers one unified platform for cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions to improve IT efficiency and reduce headaches; one seamless communications experience for employees and customers; and one real-time data analytics platform for constant learning and improvement. The company recently launched 8x8 Virtual Office® Editions, a suite of products designed to revolutionize business communications. As part of the launch, 8x8 announced the new 8x8 Virtual Office X8, which offers unified communications, collaboration and contact center in one solution. By eliminating the communications silos that exist due to fragmented solutions, 8x8 Virtual Office X8 allows companies to run their business faster and smarter with a unified solution for efficient and seamless communications and collaboration between employees, partners and customers.

About 8x8, Inc. 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT), the leading provider of truly unified communications, powers over a million business users worldwide. The 8x8 suite of products seamlessly weaves together cloud telephony, messaging, meetings and contact center solutions with a data analytics platform, helping modern organizations communicate at the speed of employee and customer expectations. 8x8 uniquely combines one unified management platform, one seamless communications experience for employees and customers, and one real-time data analytics platform for constant learning and improvement.

