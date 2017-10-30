CORRECTING and REPLACING KYOCERA Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2017

In the third table, "Diluted earnings per share attributable to Kyocera Corporation's shareholders " for "Fiscal 2018 Forecast Announced on May 1" should read 285.77 (instead of 285.55).

KYOCERA ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) today announced consolidated financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2018 ("first half," covering the six months ended Sept. 30, 2017), as summarized below. Details are available at: https://global.kyocera.com/ir/financial/f_results.html

Consolidated Financial Highlights: First Half

Summary Robust market conditions for information and telecommunications equipment, automobiles, and industrial machinery fueled a significant increase in first-half revenue from industrial components, automotive components and electronic devices. Revenue from document solutions business expanded as well, following new product launches and related sales promotion activities. As a result, the company achieved record first-half sales of JPY738,345 (USD6,534) million, an increase of JPY85,102 (USD753) million, or 13.0%, over the same period of the prior year.

Profit increased significantly in the components business and equipment & systems business due mainly to corporate restructuring implemented during the prior year, as well as to stronger sales and cost reduction efforts. Profit from operations increased 105.7%, to JPY69,505 (USD615) million; income before income taxes increased 80.8%, to JPY87,840 (USD777) million; and net income attributable to shareholders of Kyocera Corporation increased 69.8%, to JPY61,387 (USD543) million.

Average exchange rates for the first half reflect the Japanese yen weakening against the U.S. dollar by approximately 5.7%, to JPY111, and by 6.8% against the euro, to JPY126, as compared with the same period of the prior year. As a result, net sales and income before income taxes were pushed up by approximately JPY24 billion and JPY7 billion, respectively, as compared with the prior first half.

Consolidated Financial Highlights: Second Quarter

Expectations for the Full Fiscal Year The consolidated financial forecasts that Kyocera announced on May 1, 2017 for the year ending March 31, 2018 have been revised upward for the following reasons:

"Because demand for components is expected to remain strong in the second half, Kyocera will raise production capacity in Japan, North America and Asia for fine ceramic components, industrial tools and electronic devices," stated Kyocera Corporation President Hideo Tanimoto. "We aim to further expand sales through business investments, acquiring the power tools business of Ryobi Limited, as well as the automotive sensor business from TT Electronics plc, which was acquired this month by AVX Corporation, a U.S.-based Kyocera subsidiary. We expect record sales for the full fiscal year."

The average exchange rates that Kyocera projected in its May 1 forecast have been revised for the second half, from JPY108 to JPY110 against the U.S. dollar; and from JPY115 to JPY130 against the euro. As a result, Kyocera's forecast of average exchange rates for the year ending March 31, 2018 have been revised to JPY111 to the U.S. dollar, and JPY128 to the euro.

Consolidated Forecast: Year Ending March 31, 2018

Fiscal 2017 Results

Fiscal 2018 Forecast Announced on May 1

Fiscal 2018 Forecast Announced on October 30

Increase (%) to Fiscal 2017 Results

Net income attributable to Kyocera Corporation's shareholders:

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Kyocera Corporation's shareholders:

285.77

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, product demand, competition, regulatory approvals, the effect of economic conditions and technological difficulties, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

