Partner Communications Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for the Recognition of This Lawsuit as a Class Action

ROSH HA'Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company received a lawsuit and a motion for the recognition of this lawsuit as a class action, filed against Partner and against another cellular operator in the Central District Court on October 24, 2017.

The claim alleges that Partner and the additional cellular operator unlawfully use the location data of their customers and thereby breached legal provisions, the engagement agreements with their customers and their licenses.

If the claim filed against Partner is recognized as a class action, the total amount claimed against Partner is estimated by the plaintiffs to be approximately NIS 1 billion.

Partner is reviewing and assessing the lawsuit and is unable at this preliminary stage, to evaluate, with any degree of certainty, the probability of success of the lawsuit or the range of potential exposure, if any.

About Partner Communications Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR). For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/