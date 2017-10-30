UMC Obtains LEED Gold Certification for Fab 12X

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE UMC TWSE 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that its 300mm Fab 12X in Xiamen China, has gained LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold recognition from the U.S. Green Building Council. The state of the art fab achieved the highest combined score among all 300mm foundry fabs in China, including a perfect score for Water Efficiency. This milestone further demonstrates UMC's commitment to green building and environmentally sustainable operations.

M.L. Liao, vice president in charge of manufacturing resources integration and the environmental committee at UMC said, "UMC has initiated and implemented green measures not only to enhance energy-conservation for existing fabs, but also to ensure that new fabs meet and exceed the latest green building standards. Fab 12X's LEED Gold certification is a significant milestone in our efforts to promote sustainable manufacturing. Going forward, UMC will continue to fulfill its responsibility as a corporate citizen and base its development on green building concepts to promote the formation of a low-carbon, sustainable society."

UMC's Fab 12X is southern China's first 300mm foundry facility. The fab is in mass production for 40nm and 28nm technologies, with a maximum design capacity of 50,000 wafers per month. The Xiamen based fab is a short distance from Taiwan, allowing seamless support from UMC's Taiwan headquarters. Fab 12X offers diversified 300mm manufacturing in addition to UMC's two other 300mm fabs in Taiwan and Singapore, and complements Hejian fab in Suzhou, China, which provides 8" foundry services.

About UMC UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry that provides advanced IC production for applications spanning every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC's robust foundry solutions enable chip designers to leverage the company's sophisticated technology and manufacturing, which include high volume production 28nm gate-last High-K/Metal Gate technology, ultra-low power platform processes specifically engineered for Internet of Things (IoT) applications and the automotive industry's highest-rated AEC-Q100 Grade-0 manufacturing capabilities for production of ICs found in cars. UMC's 11 wafer fabs are strategically located throughout Asia and are able to produce over 500,000 wafers per month. The company employs nearly 19,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the United States. UMC can be found on the web at http://www.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about future outsourcing, wafer capacity, technologies, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statements and reports on Forms F-1, F-3, F-6 and 20-F and 6-K, in each case as amended. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.