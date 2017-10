NTT Com to Construct Optical Submarine Cable Connecting Japan, U.S. and Philippines with Large Capacity and Low Latency

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO 9432), announced today that as part of a consortium comprising SoftBank, Facebook, Amazon, PLDT and PCCW Global, it signed an agreement on 27 October to participate in the construction and maintenance of the JUPITER large capacity low latency optical submarine cable between Asia and the United States.

The JUPITER cable system will have a total length of 14,000km connecting Japan, the U.S. and the Philippines, and an initial design capacity of 60Tbps. It will have two landing points in Japan-the Shima Landing Station in Mie Prefecture and the Maruyama Landing Station in Chiba Prefecture-as well as a U.S. landing station in Los Angeles, California and the Daet Cable Landing Station in the Philippines.

NTT Com's Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) and Pacific Crossing-1 (PC-1) cables will connect with JUPITER to provide a redundant three-route structure linking major cities in Asia, Japan and United States with a secure and reliable international network (Image 1).

JUPITER will feature a state-of-the-art submersible ROADM (reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer) employing WSS (wavelength selective switch) for a gridless and flexible bandwidth configuration. JUPITER is expected to launch in early 2020 with an initial design capacity of 60Tbps, which will be expanded later to meet rising data demands and complement existing cable systems.

Features

To meet the growing demands for traffic, including internet, cloud services and coming 5G wireless communications, NTT Com is steadily expanding its cable capacity in Asia and the Trans-Pacific, including by connecting multiple cable systems to its own data centers and enhancing cable redundancy, to offer highly reliable global network services. At the same time, NTT Com will further support the business-expansion initiatives of customers by merging its data center, cloud and network services.

Overview of JUPITER Undersea Cable

