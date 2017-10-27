ADTRAN Gigabit-to-the-Basement Wins 2017 Broadband Award for Best Fixed Access Solution

ADTRANÂ , Inc., (NASDAQ ADTN), a leading provider of next generation open networking solutions, today announced its disruptive Gigabit to the Basement (GTTB) Gfast deployment model has been named Best Fixed Access Solution at the 2017 Broadband Awards. Presented at a special awards dinner on Wednesday, October 25, as part of the annual Broadband World Forum event in Berlin, Germany, the award recognises the vendor whose solution has spurred development in fixed access and improved end user experience.

"GTTB is an innovative Gfast-based solution advancing the Gigabit Society by enabling network operators to deliver gigabit speeds much more widely by extending the range and reach of traditional FTTB/FTTdp Gigabit capability by a factor of 10 while reducing the cost by seven times," said Gary Bolton, vice president of global marketing, ADTRAN. "We are very pleased to receive this award and are committed to continuing our efforts in making a significant difference to the future of our customers' networks."

The ADTRAN GTTB solution, part of the ADTRAN SDX2200 series, is a 2nd generation 212MHz Gfast DPU with both a bonded Super-Vectoring (VDSL2 35b) and fiber uplink option. The bonded Super-Vectoring uplink allows gigabit services to be deployed up to five times faster by removing the need for distribution fiber construction from the cabinet to the building or distribution point, therefore expediting the rollout of gigabit services significantly. The built-in fiber option allows service providers to switch over to fiber-based uplink technologies supporting 10Gig/s capacities without exchanging the DPU in a later stage once fiber reaches the building.

