Zayo CFO Matt Steinfort to Present at November Investor Conferences

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) announced today that Matt Steinfort, CFO, will present at three investor conferences in November. The links to the live webcasts for the conferences will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http investors.zayo.com.

Steinfort will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2017 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference at The Westin Times Square Hotel in New York on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. The presentation will be webcast live at 8:50 a.m. EST.

Steinfort will present at the Wells Fargo Media and Telecom Conference at the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel in New York on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. The presentation will be webcast live at 2:10 p.m. EST.

Additionally, Steinfort will present at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at The Hotel Arts in Barcelona, Spain on Friday, November 17, 2017. The presentation will be webcast live at 9:45 a.m. CET.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 124,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.