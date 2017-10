iPhone X Arrives at Boost Mobile on Friday, Nov. 10

Boost Mobile announced today that it will offer iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all screen display. Customers can order iPhone X on Friday, Nov. 10 at BoostMobile.com. For complete pricing details, please visit BoostMobile.com.

"Boost Mobile strives to provide its customers with the latest and greatest mobile phones, and iPhone X is Apple's most advanced yet," said Angela Rittgers, Chief Marketing Officer, Boost Mobile. "The new features and functionality of iPhone X are incredible and we can't wait to get them into the hands of our customers. It's just one more way Boost Mobile delivers the best value, service and customer experience in prepaid wireless, especially now with taxes and fees included on all plans."

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way.

A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

