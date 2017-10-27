iPhone X Arrives at Boost Mobile on Friday, Nov. 10

Boost MobileÂ announced today that itÂ will offer iPhone X, the future of theÂ smartphone, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all screenÂ display. Customers can order iPhone X on Friday, Nov.Â 10Â atÂ BoostMobile.com. For complete pricing details,Â please visitÂ BoostMobile.com.

"BoostÂ Mobile strives to provide its customers with the latest and greatest mobileÂ phones, and iPhone X is Apple's most advanced yet," said Angela Rittgers, Chief MarketingÂ Officer, Boost Mobile. "The new features and functionality ofÂ iPhone X are incredible and we can't wait to get them into the handsÂ of our customers. It's just one more way Boost Mobile delivers the best value,Â service and customer experience in prepaid wireless, especially now with taxesÂ and feesÂ included on all plans."

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glassÂ and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11Â Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented realityÂ and immersive 3D gaming experiences,Â wireless charging and Face ID, deliveringÂ an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepthÂ camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to theÂ front camera for beautiful selfiesÂ with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji,Â which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bringÂ emoji to life in a fun new way.

AÂ redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a newÂ color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processorÂ and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to captureÂ stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X featureÂ the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silverÂ and space gray.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contacts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Google+, Instagram and Twitter.