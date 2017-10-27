iPhone X Available Through the Inner Circle by Virgin Mobile USA on Friday, Nov. 10

Virgin Mobile USAÂ announced today that it will offer iPhone X, the future of theÂ smartphone, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all screenÂ display. The Inner Circle by Virgin Mobile will take pre orders for iPhone XÂ beginning Friday, Nov. 3 atÂ VirginMobileUSA.comÂ and it will ship starting Friday,Â Nov. 10.Â The Inner Circle by Virgin Mobile also offers Apple'sÂ new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.Â For complete details, including pricing, please visitÂ VirginMobileUSA.com.

"AppleÂ always delivers when announcing a new iPhone, and iPhone X includes amazing newÂ features and enhancements," said Dow Draper, CEO of Virgin Mobile USA. "MembersÂ of the Inner Circle by Virgin Mobile are going to love having the best, mostÂ advanced iPhone everÂ while enjoying unlimited talk, text and high-speed data forÂ only $50 per month on our nationwide network that is faster, more reliable thanÂ ever and reaches more than 290 million people."

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glassÂ and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11Â Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented realityÂ and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, deliveringÂ an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepthÂ camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to theÂ front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji,Â which captures and analyzesÂ over 50 different facial muscle movements to bringÂ emoji to life in a fun new way.

A redesigned rear camera with dualÂ optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, anÂ improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode withÂ Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. TheÂ all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in aÂ smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

Buy iPhone X fromÂ Virgin Mobile and get unlimited talk, text and data at up to 4G LTE speeds forÂ just $50 per month. For more details on pricing andÂ plans, please visitÂ VirginMobileUSA.com. For more details onÂ iPhone, please visitÂ apple.com.

About Virgin Mobile USA

Renowned for providing unique and exceptional customer experience in diverse industries, Virgin is one of the most desirable brands in the world. At Virgin Mobile USA, we connect people to the things that matter in life. That's why we created the Inner Circle, changing the way that our members experience mobile and, in the Virgin spirit, changing our business for good. For more information, please visit VirginMobileUSA.com.

1 Excludes taxes. AutoPay enrollment required.