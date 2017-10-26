Media Alert: Rambus to Present at Three Investor Conferences in November

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq RMBS) today announced that its executives will discuss the company's business and strategic outlook at three investor events in November.

Rahul Mathur, chief financial officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY on November 7, 2017 at 6:00 a.m. PT.

Rahul Mathur will also present at the Bernstein Technology Innovation Summit in New York, NY on November 8, 2017 at 7:45 a.m. PT.

Dr. Ronald Black, president and chief executive officer, and Rahul Mathur, will present at the 21st Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on November 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The presentations will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of each presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

Source: Rambus Inc.