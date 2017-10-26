XPERI to Present at the 2017 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on November 7, 2017

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ XPER), ("Xperi" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jon Kirchner, will participate in the 2017 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York. Mr. Kirchner will participate in a fireside chat at approximately 2 20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.xperi.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on this website.

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

