McLean, VA Based A-TEK, Inc. Awarded Contract to Support the U.S. Department of Commerce/International Trade Administration

A TEK, Inc. announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide Architecture, Strategy, and Design (ASD) Support Services to the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration (ITA). ITA's mission is to create prosperity by strengthening the competitiveness of U.S. industry, promoting U.S. trade and investment, and ensuring fair trade and compliance with trade laws and agreements. ITA's ASD Directorate is a division of the ITA Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

Under the new contract, A-TEK will collaborate with ITA's ASD Directorate to provide expert knowledge of ITA Information Management and Information Technology (IM/IT) enterprise infrastructure and technologies. In addition, A-TEK will provide Enterprise Architecture, Governance Support, Requirements Intake & Elicitation, Strategic Planning and Portfolio Management, and Enterprise Communications. A key objective for the new contract is to provide the necessary support to enable critical engagement with ITA stakeholders to design, build, and continuously improve effective and efficient services that support the ITA enterprise and the missions of the respective ITA business lines.

"The International Trade Administration is a new customer for A-TEK, and we are pleased to have been awarded the ASD contract to support the ITA mission. With its mission of providing services to U.S. companies and their trade partners, U.S. trade policy makers, and U.S. trade representatives, A-TEK's support of ITA is critical to mission success. I'm convinced that our One Team - One A-TEK approach will be key to our successful performance and partnership with the ITA ASD leadership," stated Kathryn Freeland, A-TEK Chief Executive Officer.

Headquartered in McLean, VA, A-TEK is comprised of a team of experts in managing the data that drives federal missions. A woman-owned small business with 17 locations nationwide, we're a 21-year partner to U.S. government agencies including the NIH National Library of Medicine, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and the Department of Commerce. We deliver science and IT services and solutions across a myriad of government mission areas including public health, law enforcement, national security, environmental, and scientific missions.