ViON Named to Washington Business Journal’s List of Top Private Companies

ViON Corporation, a market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today they have once again been recognized as one of the top privately held companies in the Washington D.C. area according to the Washington Business Journal. The list is based on 2016 revenue and ranks ViON 53 among top companies featured.

"We are honored to be recognized for the second consecutive year in this category," said Tom Frana, CEO of ViON Corporation. "We attribute our growth and stability to the increasing demand for our broad portfolio of cloud, infrastructure and analytics solutions delivered as-a-Service - particularly our Data Center as-a-Service offering that helps public and private organizations modernize any aspect of data center operations quickly while reducing costs."

ViON's recognition is based on an increase in revenue over the past year and 161 employees dedicated to helping customers solve technology challenges to improve business outcomes. To learn more about ViON's innovative approach to IT modernization visit www.vion.com/solutions.

About ViON Corporation

