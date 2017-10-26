VeloCloud Earns Finalist Honors in the MEF 2017 Awards Program for Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN

VeloCloud Networks, Inc., the Cloud Delivered SD WAN company, today announced that MEF, the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated services, has named VeloCloud as a Finalist in the MEF 2017 Awards program, which recognizes service, application, technology, and professional excellence and innovation. MEF's Awards program is the largest in the world focused on emerging dynamic network services powered by LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration), NFV, SDN, and Carrier Ethernet. Award winners will be revealed on Nov. 14 at the MEF17 (www.MEF17.com) global networking event, to be held Nov. 13 16 in Orlando, Fla.

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables Enterprises to securely support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch and end-point implementations while delivering optimized access to cloud services, private data centers and enterprise applications. Global Service Providers are able to increase revenue, deliver advanced services and increase flexibility by delivering elastic transport, performance for cloud applications, and integrated advanced services all via a zero-touch deployment and operations model. With 50 Service Provider wins, VeloCloud continues to be the most broadly selected SD-WAN solution in the Service Provider arena. Both Enterprises and Service Providers benefit from the virtualized CPE (vCPE) at the edge, multi-tenant cloud gateway architecture, and the ability to support real-time applications over private, broadband, and wireless links continuing to demonstrate that The Cloud is the Network.

"We are delighted to congratulate 34 companies for being chosen as 2017 Awards Finalists," said Nan Chen, President of MEF. "We appreciate the diligent efforts of the many companies who made submissions this year. MEF looks forward to recognizing the standout leaders who are transforming the services and networking landscape with cutting-edge innovations."

MEF recognized VeloCloud in the Third Network Technology Solutions Awards category. These awards recognize leadership in service orchestration, service assurance, service virtualization, service analytics, SD-WAN, CE 2.0, and multi-vendor technology solutions based on combinations of LSO, NFV, SDN, and CE 2.0 technologies.

"VeloCloud is honored to be recognized by MEF, an organization aimed at equipping Service Providers to deliver networks that provide agile, assured, and orchestrated services," said Steve Woo, VeloCloud VP of Products. "MEF and VeloCloud are aligned in our cloud focus for services delivered to users. It is VeloCloud's Cloud-Delivered approach that makes it the SD-WAN of choice for Service Providers."

The judging panel for the MEF Awards was comprised of 13 global and regional senior analysts from ATLANTIC-ACM, Battle Green Research, Frost & Sullivan, Global Data, IHS Markit, Metanoia, Ovum, and Vertical Systems, in addition to independent judges.

