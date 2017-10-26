InsideSales.com Adds Direct Mailer Capabilities — and Personal Touch — to Predictive PowerDialer

InsideSales.com, the sales acceleration SaaS software leader, introduced a new direct mail feature to its Predictive PowerDialer software, giving fast paced sales reps a more personal and effective way to connect with sales prospects and contacts. With a few short clicks, the new feature auto generates a personalized, physical card sent by mail so reps can reach the right prospects, at the right time, in the right way.

The new feature - called the InsideSales.com High Impact Mailer (HIM) - is the result of a study conducted by InsideSales.com Labs on the effectiveness of direct mailers (printed or hand-written notes or cards, gift cards or other gifts in the mail) in initiating a conversation with a new prospect, following up after a meeting, onboarding a new customer or getting in touch with an unresponsive customer. The study found that those companies were 34.7 percent more likely to respond to a direct mailer than to an email, and 15.3 percent more likely to respond compared to communication through LinkedIn.

"Our research clearly shows an old-fashioned note or gift in the mail can do more to accelerate sales than almost any other means of communication, either before or after the initial contact," said Gabe Larsen, VP of InsideSales.com Labs. "Customers and prospects don't always want to be rushed by the usual sales contact methods like email. Hand-written notes and gifts are extremely powerful and significantly underutilized as a sales tool, and the new High Impact Mailer feature can generate these customized notes so they arrive on the prospect's desk within a few days. In essence, by 'slowing down' the client-sales rep relationship with a personalized note through our Predictive PowerDialer, we can get higher engagement and speed up a sales organization's ability to sell more."

As for the relative effectiveness of different types of direct mailers, the study revealed that hand-written notes or cards are the most effective - in fact, they are 38.2 percent more effective than e-gifts (emails with a code to redeem the gift) and 28.9 percent more effective than gift cards.

Interestingly, even though direct mailers are extremely successful in B2B sales, only 38.5 percent of companies report using them. This trend appears to be changing, as data shows that of B2B sales technologies, "direct mail capabilities" are in the top five in expected growth for 2018 (11.4 percent).

Predictive PowerDialer is an integrated system designed to communicate with the right prospects at the right time, with features such as advanced list prioritization, one-click dialing, pre-recorded voice messaging, email and inbound call routing. With the new HIM features added to Predictive PowerDialer, users can now choose from a selection of images for the front of the card, type a quick message or select from several templates, then enter the "from" and "to" fields, pulled directly from their company's CRM system.

The InsideSales.com High Impact Mailer study was commissioned in October 2017 by InsideSales Labs, who surveyed 311 B2B associates, managers and leaders to understand the opinions of those who may send or receive direct mail. To receive a copy of the study, click here.

About InsideSales.com

InsideSales.com offers the industry's leading AI-fueled sales acceleration platform powered by Neuralytics™, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth. The platform helps companies acquire new customers faster, improve cross-sell/upsell conversions, and rep performance.

InsideSales.com has received numerous industry awards, including the 2017 AIconics Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Application for Sales and Marketing, Forbes Cloud 100 list, CNBC Disruptor 50, AlwaysOn Global 250, OnMedia 100 Top Private companies, and more. InsideSales.com accelerates sales for enterprise customers like ADP, Bank of America, CA, Caesars Entertainment, CenturyLink, DexYP, Fidelity Investments, Groupon, Microsoft, Waste Management, and Workday.