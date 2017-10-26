U.S. Army Awards Booz Allen a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) to Support the Army Cloud Computing Enterprise Transformation (ACCENT)

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) spearheads, among other things, the Army's adoption of innovative network technologies to maintain open lines of communication at posts, camps and stations around the world. PEO EIS is looking to fulfill a demand for cloud based IT infrastructure solutions able to shield global networks from cyberattack, and to deliver efficiencies. Booz Allen Hamilton was selected (NYSE BAH) as a provider to support the Army's migration to commercial cloud computing capabilities. This Army Cloud Computing Enterprise Transformation (ACCENT) contract award has a ceiling value of $247.7M over three years.

"Migrating applications is more than a technical undertaking," said Booz Allen Hamilton Senior Vice President Bill Schuler. "It requires a real commitment to maximizing the benefits of cloud computing and achieving operational efficiencies, and a culture that backs up these principles. We are honored to expand our partnership with the U.S. Army in an effort to reduce the Army's cyberattack surface and eliminate vulnerabilities in the global network."

