Advantech and IGEL Offer Easy-to-Manage Cloud Computing Solutions for the Healthcare Sector

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, and Advantech, a leading provider of medical computing solutions, today announced an ongoing development and technology partnership. The result of the partner collaboration will be shown for the first time at the world's largest medical fair MEDICA to be held in D sseldorf, Germany, from Nov. 13 16, where Advantech's point of care (POC) medical computer will be demonstrated with the IGEL OS . The solution combines Advantech's hardware expertise and IGEL's software know how to enable unique endpoint management capabilities especially designed for the healthcare sector.

Secure IT environment, easy management

Advantech's POC endpoints can be easily and remotely managed using the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) software. This is an enormous benefit for busy IT departments in hospitals that can now efficiently manage endpoints - even large deployments - using group-based profiles. This means that frequent settings can be easily predefined and assigned to individual devices or entire device groups using just a few mouse clicks. Regular firmware updates can be distributed over the network in a simple, automated or timed manner. For a wide range of applications, IGEL's OS supports seamless access to a variety of virtualized and cloud-based IT infrastructure from Citrix, VMware and Microsoft. As a read-only operating system, the IGEL OS also securely protects sensitive data.

Advantech Point-of-Care Medical Panel Computers

Powered by the Intel® Core™ i processor that delivers superb graphics performance, POC series terminals are high-performance medical-grade devices with the capability to support multiple displays for complex imaging-related healthcare applications such as surgical modeling, radiology and endoscopy. The lightweight and slim system design enables POC terminals to be flexibly mounted in diverse locations to serve as operating room (OR) dashboards, equipment control panels, and intensive care unit (ICU) information displays, providing critical data to medical staff to assist with life-saving decision making.

"IGEL has many years of experience in the healthcare sector, so we know the requirements and challenges of IT at hospitals. The benefits of simple endpoint management can now be combined with Advantech's hardware that's specifically designed for demanding hospital environments. As a result, both clinicians and hospital IT benefit from more stable, faster and easier to manage devices," explains Matthias Haas, CTO at IGEL.

"Advantech is always on the outlook to create value with flexible, solution-ready platforms. Having IGEL as our new alliance partner allows us to meet the critical requirements of healthcare professionals and ensure undisturbed workflows. IGEL's Endpoint Management Solutions for Healthcare providers together with Advantech's hardware expertise translates in a highly productive, cost efficient, and medically certified solution which will help hospitals to move from heterogeneous to central IT structures. I am delighted to welcome IGEL as a new partner and look forward to a successful collaboration," says Michael Jasper, Channel Manager at Advantech.

Advantech is showing its POC series with IGEL OS for the first time at MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, in Hall 11, Stand C68 from November 13-16, 2017.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech offers comprehensive system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. We cooperate closely with our partners to help provide complete solutions for a wide array of applications across a diverse range of industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent planet with Automation and Embedded Computing products and solutions that empower the development of smarter working and living. With Advantech, there is no limit to the applications and innovations our products make possible. www.advantech.com.