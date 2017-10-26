TNS Helps James Valley Wireless Delight Subscribers with New International Roaming Capabilities

James Valley Wireless will use the CCA LTE Roaming Hub (Hub), powered by Transaction Network Services (TNS), to offer its subscribers international LTE roaming services for the first time ever.

The new agreement extends James Valley's use of the Hub to cover a leading operator's Caribbean estate which includes 15 countries across the region.

James Groft, CEO at James Valley, said: "We are delighted to be working with TNS to enhance our subscriber experience with international LTE roaming. When our subscribers travel to the Caribbean they can be assured that they can continue to enjoy the same fast LTE experience that they enjoy at home.

"Working with TNS and the CCA LTE Roaming Hub enables us to expand our footprint and reach an area which is popular with our subscribers as both a business and leisure destination. We estimate around ten percent of our subscribers need to be able to roam internationally so today's announcement is hugely significant for our business and helps us to meet their needs better and compete more effectively with the national operators."

James Valley has been a member of the Hub for over a year and has a number of agreements in place which provide for domestic LTE roaming outside of its South Dakota heartland.

Joe Lueckenhoff, Executive Vice President and General Manager of TNS' Telecommunication Services Division, said: "We are extremely pleased to see James Valley extend its relationship with the Hub and enhance its service offering. Subscribers increasingly expect international roaming to be included as standard and expect the quality to be in-line with their domestic network. This presents a significant challenge for smaller operators who find it a complex, time-consuming and very costly task to negotiate, manage and maintain multiple agreements with international operators directly.

"Our Hub provides a far simpler solution which gives rural operators the ability to satisfy subscriber roaming requirements. Subscribers are highly mobile and will switch between operators if they are not receiving the service they demand. High quality international roaming is also an important requirement for attracting and servicing valuable business customers who typically travel more frequently."

Jason Hill, IT Manager at James Valley, added: "TNS' talented team has been a vital source of support as we have moved from CDMA to LTE and we look forward to continuing to work with them. We're confident that their extensive technical capabilities, combined with their strong established relationship with the international operator, will ensure that this roll out goes smoothly."

The CCA LTE Roaming Hub provides wireless carriers with a large, seamless footprint via just one contract, helping to simplify an operator's roaming strategy and minimize operational costs. It supports efficient VoLTE and enables roaming to and from 4G LTE without circuit-switched fall back to 3G and the associated quality of service impacts. Hub Break Out optimizes and routes bearer traffic to and from the Internet without costly and complex bilateral Local Break Out implementations. Operators can also gain new revenues as members of the Hub by offering inbound roaming to others.

From small rural operators in the US to the largest multi-national carriers, TNS has over 500 operator customers and addresses the full needs of wireless and wireline operators in the US and globally. TNS' networks have been specifically designed and configured for the transmission of transaction-related time sensitive data and support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols.

Since it was founded in 1990, TNS has grown to provide services in more than 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, and offers 24x7x365 support via its Network Operating Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For more information about TNS please visit www.tnsi.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

About CCA

CCA is the nation's leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. The licensed service area of CCA's nearly 100 carrier members covers 95 percent of the nation. For more information about CCA's LTE Roaming Hub, please contact Kim Caronchi at kcaronchi@ccamobile.org or visit www.ccamobile.org.