Comtech Receives $2.1 Million Order from State of Maryland for Information Technology Support

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Government Solutions segment, received a $2.1 million order from the State of Maryland. Under terms of the agreement, Comtech will provide the state's Human Resources department with Information Technology (IT) support through July 2018.

"I am pleased that the State of Maryland has again reaffirmed the value of Comtech's IT support," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

This most recent award is the third in Comtech's multi-year contract with the State of Maryland. Two additional one-year options remain on the contract.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

