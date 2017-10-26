TECVINE Announces Alliance with Leading IoT Provider KORE

Today TECVINE announced that it is partnering with KORE, to bring KORE's award winning tools and industry leading Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to the country's top enterprise businesses.

TECVINE assists enterprise businesses in establishing the customized, highly dynamic technical infrastructure they need for business operations. As an increasing number of organizations are quickly recognizing that a successful IoT strategy is crucial to remain competitive, TECVINE has experienced a sharp increase in the demand for its IoT services.

KORE is the global leader in managed network connectivity services and application enablement in the IoT space, and supplies a broad range of products and services that empower TECVINE to better service its customers' IoT requirements.

TECVINE CEO Allen Wills says "It's mission critical for enterprise businesses to eliminate support times, have speed-to-market, and sustained productivity, wherever they are operating throughout the world. KORE has removed the obstacles traditionally associated with IoT solutions, and offers a cost-efficient approach that will provide savings for businesses. With more Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) experience than any other company in the world, they are the right partner as we elevate the secure, flexible and reliable network solutions we offer our clients."

Now, TECVINE's customers will benefit from wireless connectivity expanded to a global scale. The new partnership also enables the use of multiple carrier options on a single platform so customers interact with a single provider to oversee all management and integration across all networks, and receive only one bill. The connectivity is the market's highest quality: KORE's ultra-secure, self-healing, highly redundant global networks approach 100% availability, removing connectivity delays and data security concerns, with hosted private network capabilities featuring encrypted VPN and SIM options.

"Enabling businesses to easily purchase and adopt IoT solutions is KORE's expertise," said Robert Metzler, EVP North American Sales, KORE. "As IoT applications expand, augmented by the added capability that LTE provides, we are experiencing tremendous interest from businesses across the globe. We are excited to partner with TECVINE, whose sales channel can help bring our solutions to an additional segment of customers now looking for best-in-class IoT solutions."

Today's announcement enhances TECVINE's renowned service offering, adding powerful, cost-effective IoT structure with limitless scaling to allow companies access to their market 24-7-365.

ABOUT TECVINE TECVINE provides technical advisory services to businesses, helping them navigate and implement the appropriate solutions for complex business issues. TECVINE's leadership brings over 35 years of trusted, industry experience providing Network, Cloud and Mobility solutions to its work with the country's largest enterprise businesses. It is based in Phoenix, AZ. Please visit TecVine.com.

ABOUT KORE KORE Wireless Group ("KORE") is the largest independent provider of managed network and layered applications enablement services within the emerging Internet of Things ("IoT") market, focused on business-centric solutions and connectivity for the M2M (machine-to-machine) and telematics markets. With operations in the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, UK, Netherlands, Brazil and the Dominican Republic, KORE provides service to more than 3,500 applications providers and enterprise customers who integrate KORE services into diverse, industry-specific applications, including fleet management, healthcare, utilities, field services, asset management and tracking, and many more.

For more information, visit www.korewireless.com, read the KORE blog and connect with KORE on LinkedIn, and Twitter.