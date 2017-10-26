Samsung Introduces the New Galaxy Tab A, an Everyday Tablet Designed for the Whole Family

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced a new addition to the Galaxy tablet portfolio, the Galaxy Tab A (8.0''), an everyday, versatile tablet designed for the entire family. Available starting November 1, the Galaxy Tab A features a refined design with a sleek metal frame and smooth rounded edges that's comfortable to hold. It offers long lasting battery, a beautiful display that looks good in any light, and increased onboard memory with expandable storage.

"At Samsung, we constantly work to deliver meaningful innovation that delights our customers and meets their unique needs," said Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "The Galaxy Tab A is designed for parents and kids. It's the tablet that's just as easy to take on the go or curl up with on the couch, with long-lasting battery life to get the whole family through the day."

Enhanced Performance for Everyday Use

To improve everyday usability and performance, the Galaxy Tab A is equipped with a bright and immersive display, so you can watch your favorite shows, play games and browse the web on an immersive screen that looks good even in bright sunlight. It also has an optional blue light filter to balance the brightness and reduce eye strain, making it easier to see content at night and in dim lighting settings.

In addition, the long-lasting battery (5,000mAh) of the Galaxy Tab A lets you power through movies, play games, write emails and more from a single charge that lasts up to 14 hours.1 With 32GB of built-in storage and expandable memory (up to 256GB2), the Galaxy Tab A allows you keep more of your apps and content whether at-home or on-the-go.

More Content to Keep the Whole Family Entertained

To keep the whole family entertained, the Galaxy Tab A comes with an expansive offering of media and kids content services:

Just in time for the holiday season, the Galaxy Tab A (8.0") will be available for purchase online at Samsung.com beginning November 1 starting at $229.99 in two different color options - Black and Silver.

For more information about the new Galaxy Tab A (8.0"), visit www.samsung.com, or news.samsung.com/us.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Specifications

Micro SD up to 256GB

Front: 5MP

Bluetooth V4.2

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America's fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

_________________________________ 1 Galaxy Tab A (8.0") offers longer video play time, up to 14 hours, and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, compared to 12 hours and 4,200 mAh battery on the Tab A (2015). 2 MicroSD cards sold separately