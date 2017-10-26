StarLeaf Meeting Room Solutions Are the First to Support Microsoft Teams

StarLeaf, leading provider of meeting room solutions for Microsoft Skype for Business, is the first manufacturer to announce that it has successfully completed interoperability testing for its GTm family of systems with Microsoft Teams, the new chat based workspace in Office 365. This announcement places StarLeaf at the forefront in the race to deliver Microsoft Teams compatible solutions.

At its Ignite customer conference in September, Microsoft stated that Teams is expected to replace cloud-based Skype for Business. Since then, video conferencing and meeting room manufacturers have scrambled to push out statements confirming their commitment to interoperability with Teams. However, StarLeaf is the first vendor to publicly announce that it has completed initial testing. These tests verify that StarLeaf is in a position to fully address the requirement for solutions that work with both Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.

"With the Teams announcement, many of Microsoft's enterprise customers, who have or who will be deploying Skype for Business, are left questioning the impact of Teams and what it means to their meeting room strategy and ongoing investments," said Jonathan Williams, Director for StarLeaf's Microsoft business solutions. "Our position and product direction is clear. No matter what course Microsoft's platform takes, we are fully onboard and committed to delivering enterprise meeting room and management solutions that work today and more importantly in the future."

For further information visit StarLeaf and Microsoft Teams.

About StarLeaf's Microsoft meeting room solutions

The StarLeaf GTm family of video meeting room and management solutions for Skype for Business, provides the enterprise with all it needs to equip all of its meeting spaces, from huddle rooms through to larger meeting rooms. For end users the StarLeaf GTm offers a beautifully simple and familiar environment, while admins benefit from a native system that registers directly to the Skype for Business Server and/or Office365. In addition, the StarLeaf Maestro platform gives admins management oversight and control of their meeting rooms. http://www.starleaf.com/