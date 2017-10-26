Airgain Sets Third Quarter Conference Call for Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. EST

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1 30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Airgain management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2017 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time) U.S. dial-in: 1-877-451-6152 International dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company's website at www.airgain.com. Interested parties can also listen to the broadcast live by clicking here.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the same day through December 9, 2017.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921 International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13671650

